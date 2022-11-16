Mexico City.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recognized that the “plan B” that he presented before the rejection of the legislators of the electoral reform, has limitations, because it is a reform of the law and not a Constitutional reform.

The law reform what could you propose AMLO if he contemplates cutting the National Electoral Institute, reiterating that the ideal would be to carry out the constitutional reform.

“There are two things that are important: one that the Budget can be reduced without violating the Constitution. (What else can you do?) Something very important, avoid buying the vote, because these (conservatives) have enough, well received and ill-gotten, they have quite a few billions. So, how is it possible that the vote of the poor is worth the same as the vote of the rich? Well, they left the door open for the purchase of votes, that is a mechanism. Even if there is no reform, We are going to continue raising awareness, but money can be controlled and that can go into the secondary law.

“When you go to vote for the President, you also vote for the legislators, you want to have a President who transforms, who defends the people. Because I was lucky that when they voted for me they also voted for legislators from our movement. So, I’m looking without violating the Constitution, I already told you what things can be done, but there are possibilities to reform the electoral law, the secondary, to advance democracy,” said López Obrador.

Yesterday, Andres Manuel announced a plan B to make an electoral reform without changing the Constitution. But specialists agreed that the backbone of López Obrador’s original proposal cannot be transferred to secondary laws, unless he intends to violate the Magna Carta.

This morning, in La Mañanera, AMLO He recognized that with his plan B he could not modify the election of electoral advisers and magistrates either.

“So, as far as I can with the new initiative I am analyzing, because they co-opted everything. For example, in the Constitution there is the mechanism for the election of the councilors and, if the Constitution is not reformed, it cannot be done in a secondary law.

“There is the mechanism where the parties are, those who decide above, there is in the Constitution the one that should be 500 deputies, 300 majority and 200 multi-member, so I am watching,” he added.