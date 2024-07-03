President Andrés Manuel López Obrador received the parents of The 43 missing students from Ayotzinapa in the National Palace.

It was around 11:00 a.m. that the parents of the students arrived at Gate 1 on Moneda Street, in the center of Mexico City, to attend the second meeting that they have with the president this year.

“Just because the President’s term is ending doesn’t mean he’s going to leave this here and now. We’re demanding that this can’t end until we know the truth and there’s justice,” explained Felipe de la Cruz, father of one of the missing youths.

López Obrador announced in recent days that in this meeting would deliver a report which he personally made for each of the victims’ parents.

“I am making a personal report that I will deliver to the parents on July 3. I will deliver it to them. Most of what you are saying is not true and you are not doing it in bad faith. It is because this matter has become very tangled up due to interests and what I am doing is clarifying it,” he added.

In addition, the president has insisted that the case remains open and it will not be closed even if its administration ends.

