Mexico.- The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), received his counterpart from the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, in Felipe Angeles International Airport (AIFA) prior to the North American Leaders Summit.

Joe Biden arrived on a US government plane around 7:30 p.m. to the emblematic work of the AMLO government, where they publicly met face to face before meeting to discuss issues such as security, economy, health migration, among others.

More than ten vehicles in a convoy were part of the transport that high-level politicians addressed to go to Mexico City (CDMX).

After a greeting that was recorded by the media camera on the site, the North American democrat and the moral leader of Morena they left the facilities aboard ‘The Beast’the Cadillac One presidential limousine used officially by the American.

The AIFA was ‘dressed up’ before the historic arrival in Mexico of the Democrat who won the presidency over Donald Trump in 2018.

A red carpet, Mexican Army war band, members of the Heroic Military Collegethe presence of the North American ambassador Ken Salazar, that of the foreign minister and of course, President López Obrador, were part of the reception.

The visit of the man born on November 20, 1942 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, happened days after Ovidio “El Ratón” Guzmán López was detained by the National Guard and Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) in the Jesús María town, in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The arrest is of political relevance, since the son of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán Loera was one of the most wanted drug traffickers by the United States government, being, along with his brothers, leader of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS). ) known as ‘Los Chapitos’ or ‘Los Menores’.