Mexico.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador receives this Thursday Liz Sherwood-Randall, White House Security Advisorsent to discuss the fight against fentanyl trafficking in United States.

This March 9 at noon, Sherwood-Randall arrived at the National Palace accompanied by the ambassador Ken Salazar and with a strong security device. In addition to AMLO, the meeting would include the Secretaries of Defense, Security and Foreign Relations; Luis Crescencio Sandoval, Rosa Icela Rodríguez and Marcelo Ebrardrespectively.

In La Mañanera, AMLO announced that he would meet with the White House envoy after receiving the Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham Al-Ghais.

He said he will reiterate the Mexico’s commitment to combat fentanyl trafficking together with the United States. However, she warned that will not tolerate threats cs mentioned by Republican lawmakers proposing the US military intervention against Mexican cartels.

“We have this meeting with the President Joe Biden’s Envoy on Fentanylwe bring a report that is going to be presented to you and the commitment to continue helping and supporting, but we do not accept the threats,” AMLO mentioned.

The visit of the US official comes amid tensions between the president of Mexico and Republican legislators Lindsey Graham and Dan Crenshawwho announced that they will seek the intervention of the US Armed Forces against the cartels in Mexico.

López Obrador warned that if the Republicans do not change their attitude towards Mexico, he will launch a campaign in the United States to call on Mexicans not to vote for the Republican Party, “because it is interventionist, inhumane, hypocritical and corrupt.”

After clarifying that the problem is not with the Joe Biden government, but with the Republicans, the president accused that some of his legislators are financed by arms manufacturing companies in the USA to boost their campaigns.