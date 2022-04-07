Halfway through his government and with the mandate revocation consultation next Sunday, Sinaloans maintain their support for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and give him a rating of eight for his performance.

This was revealed by the latest EL DEBATE survey that evaluates the federal government, said measurement was carried out with the citizens of the five main municipalities of the state, such as Culiacán, Mazatlán, Ahome, Salvador Alvarado and Guasave.

In the survey of this publishing house carried out in the month of March of this year, they are also asked if they would vote for President López Obrador again, with Salvador Alvarado coming out the highest, registering that 80.53 percent would do so again. .

Likewise, Mazatlán appears in second place with 76.89 percent of support to vote for AMLO again, followed by Guasave with 73.91 percent; Culiacán with 71.55 percent; and Ahome is the lowest at 67.66 percent.

While another of the questions is about the performance of President López Obrador during his 3 years and three months, the highest rating was 8.86 in Salvador Alvarado; followed by Mazatlán with 8.51; Guasave with 8.50; Ahome with 8.10; and Culiacán with 8.03. So it remains in comparison to the October 2021 survey.

It is interesting to note that the star program of the federal government is support for older adults. For example, in Ahome 60 percent support the program, while in Guasave it has a positive impact in 49.13 percent; Salvador Alvarado sees it well with 47.79 percent; Culiacán is the lowest percentage with 29.29; and Mazatlan has 39.08 percent.

Regarding the policy that they least agree with President López Obrador, in Ahome, 28.94 percent indicated that the new refineries; in Guasave, Salvador Alvarado, Culiacán and Mazatlán the majority do not see anything bad; Be careful with that data, it is for a very deep analysis. As for the program for older adults, its success is evident, and they will surely continue to strengthen it.

With these data we can anticipate that in the popular referendum to revoke the mandate that will be held next Sunday, April 10, it seems obvious that the support will be overwhelming for him to continue in the presidency of the Republic.

The preferences are positive, but what seems difficult is that it reaches the percentage of 40 percent of citizen participation registered in the nominal list, for it to be binding, 37 million 129 thousand Mexicans would have to vote.

Next Sunday we will know how the participation was and first thing on Monday, President López Obrador will be giving his message, in case the participation is very low, the narrative will be very harsh against the INE, but it must be recognized that in the country there is no interest in voting, much less in participation in popular consultations. attentive.

Schedule. Next Friday, if there are no last minute changes, will be the swearing in of Andrés Félix as the new leader in Sinaloa of the Territorial Movement, the event is scheduled to be attended by the organization’s general secretary, Erubiel Alonso.

It should be noted that Andrés Félix was already a local deputy and understands the issue of social networks very well, in addition to being a PRI member well connected to the grassroots, with this the group of Jesús Valdés Palazuelos is also strengthened, which could emerge at any time ; popularity is known to have. Don’t lose sight of them.

Political Memory. “No matter how big the position is, it has to show that the person is older”: Baltasar Gracián.