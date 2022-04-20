Pyrrhic victory, it seems like the approval of the reform to the Mining Law so that the State controls lithium. The 183 abstentions (only 24 voted against) were, apparently, a graceful concession by the opposition alliance to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after dealing him the worst political blow of the six-year term by burying the electricity reform on Sunday with 223 votes against.

In fact, the issue of lithium does not seem to have, in Mexico, the importance that official propaganda claims to give it, as a strategy to remove the dagger stuck in the resounding defeat three days ago in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Third Floor section of yesterday’s EL DEBATE was dedicated to the issue of lithium, beginning with what it is, what it is for, its future and demand. We recommend its reading, for the sake of real knowledge of the subject.

It is clear, in this investigation, that the country has located 37 locations with lithium, for whose search the government invests, between last year and the current one, 55.2 million pesos. An insufficient budget, according to Jaime Gutiérrez Núñez, president of the Mining Chamber of Mexico.

In short, it is one thing to have lithium, another to know how to exploit it, and one more to have sufficient resources to do so.

For now, to start from the basics, Mexico is not among the countries with large lithium deposits. The mineral is located mainly in Australia and in the so-called “lithium triangle” made up of Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.

GREEN SINALOA. Timely and more necessary than ever, is the government action that took place yesterday: the reinstatement of the State Forestry Council.

Governor Rocha led the ceremony together with the director of the National Forestry Commission, Luis Meneses Murillo. The purpose: to protect our forests, take advantage of the state’s ecosystems and its natural resources.

The State Forestry Council is an interdisciplinary entity in which the State Government, City Councils, Confor, Sedena and research and higher education institutions participate. It starts with a budget of four million pesos.

In his speech, Governor Rocha emphasized the need to take care of our forests, which he considered fundamental regarding the recurring droughts that plague the state; This year’s, he commented, is already wreaking havoc, given that low water storage is recorded in the dams, while, for human consumption, water has already begun to be provided in tankers to rural communities.

GVL, WITH PRODUCERS. Work teams (one per syndicate) to Ahome ranchers, consisting of spray pumps for tick-killing baths, together with the liquid and the support of a technical advisor, the municipal president, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, delivered yesterday.

The ranchers received support in the council hall, under the objective of animal health improvement via the National Campaign for the Control of the Tick Boophilus Spp.

Mayor Vargas Landeros ratified that, through the Secretariat of Economic Development, support will continue to be given to ranchers, fishermen and other producers in the municipality.

“This support is of great importance, because it takes a step forward and expands the radius of action, since before the campaign was only carried out in three syndicates and now it will be carried out in the entire municipality. The Ahome government will continue to support and work in unity with you,” he stated. Congratulations.