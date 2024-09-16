Mexico City.- “We are going to sign this initiative to reform the Judicial Branch, we are going to sign it on this historic day, it has to be published. It has already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies, in the Chamber of Senators and in the majority of local legislatures, as the Constitution itself demands,” said the President in a video released hours before the Grito de Independencia.

“And the Constitution also establishes that the head of the Executive must publish this reform, which is what we are doing today, September 15, 2024,” he added before signing the decree with Sheinbaum as a witness. The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) published the 14 reforms, six additions and three repeals made to 23 articles of the Constitution, which establish, among other provisions, the election of judges, magistrates and ministers at the polls.

On Friday, the Collegiate Court of the Thirty-Second Circuit notified a provisional suspension that sought to prevent the final step of the constitutional reform, approved by the Permanent Constituent Assembly, made up of the Chambers of Deputies, Senators and local Congresses, from being carried out.

“In the event that the contested constitutional reform procedure is approved by the responsible authorities, the respective decree will not be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation,” is the effect of the provisional suspension, whose compliance corresponds to the Second District Judge in Colima, Francisco García Contreras. Although the suspension will be in force at least until next October 11, with the reform published this Sunday in the DOF, the changes will come into force next Monday, September 16. According to the transitional regime, the extraordinary electoral process 2024-2025 will begin on Monday, to elect all the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), the vacant magistrates of the Superior Chamber and all the magistrates of the regional chambers of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF). In the election, to be held on the first Sunday of June 2025, the members of the new Judicial Disciplinary Court, half of the positions of circuit magistrates, as well as district judges will also be voted on. Starting tomorrow, the Senate will have a period of 30 calendar days to issue the call and compile the lists of the candidates who will participate in the election, who will be proposed by the three Powers of the Union. In the transitional provisions it establishes that, in the case of district magistrates and judges, the election will be staggered, since half of the positions will only be renewed in 2025 and the rest in the ordinary federal election of 2027. After publication in the DOF, the General Council of the INE will be able to issue the necessary agreements for the organization, development, computation, surveillance and oversight of the extraordinary process next year. The preparation stage for next year’s extraordinary election will begin with the first session of the General Council of the INE, which will have to be held within seven days after this decree comes into force, that is, within a week. After the reform comes into force, the salaries of the people who make up the Judicial Branch of the Federation and those of the states may not be higher than that established for the President of the Republic. Congress has a period of 90 calendar days to make the reforms to the secondary laws and the states will have a period of 180 calendar days, double that, to make the constitutional adjustments. This week, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that the reform would be published on September 15, the day on which he will lead the last Grito de Independencia in the capital’s Zócalo.