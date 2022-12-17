Mexico City.- The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He said that he is thinking of sending an initiative to remove from the Constitution article 33, by which foreigners are expelled.

AMLO considered that times have changed, that Mexico is a country of freedoms in which there is tolerance for all kinds of expressions and meetings, the latter, when referring to a recent meeting in the Country between the most conservative leaders in the world.

“Here come opponents, extreme conservatives and speak. Lately, there was even a congress of the most famous conservatives in the world, and no one is prevented from demonstrating. It already seems that we are going to expel them. No, this is a free country.”

He also commented that the former President Felipe Calderon He recently requested the application of that article of expulsion to a Spanish political analyst with whom he exchanged opinions on the electoral reform on social networks.

“This is an open house, that’s why Mexico’s foreign policy is exceptional, recognized everywhere, and now former President Calderón asking that they apply number 33 to this young man, Abraham Mendieta. Abraham, you have our full support. Yes, even I am thinking, even if they are angry, of repealing, that we remove the number 33, which comes from the Constitution of 1857, because things have already changed, it is a completely free country. How are we going to apply number 33 to a foreigner for considering it pernicious foreigner?” he said.

In the framework of his morning conference at the National Palace, he once again mentioned being against positions that he described as “Stalinist.”

“It’s like yesterday they said: ‘Monreal voted against and we have to expel him.’ the most politicized thing in the world?” he said.

He expressed confidence in the town, and when asked how he would like the article 33 of the Constitution He replied that it should be reflected that Mexico is a country of freedoms.

residence of former presidents

Respect procedures of former presidents Questioned about the residency obtained in Spain of former Presidents Felipe Calderón, Carlos Salinas and Enrique Peña Nieto, the President said he respected those decisions.

“To comment that we are free and that Spain can give a visa to anyone, to any citizen and that, if former President Calderón, former President Peña, President Salinas decides, to live there, they have the right to do so. To me the only thing that It bothers me about this, it doesn’t bother me either, but it catches my attention and I always don’t stop emphasizing it, it’s when they use double discourse, double standards, hypocrisy,” he replied.

He recalled the closeness of those former presidents with Spanish companies, Repsol, OHL and Iberdrola, such as those that they favored in many cases during their administrations.