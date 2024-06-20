Mexico City.- The Permanent Commission of Congress received from the Federal Executive, led by President López Obrador, a list of 28 candidates for magistrates of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA), among which several of them are current federal employees.

The appointments must be ratified by the Permanent Commission for a period of 10 years.

The list proposes Jazmín Aquino Cruz, 39 years old, who is general director of the National Digital Strategy Coordination of the Presidency of the Republic, from 2020 to date.

There is also Beatriz Salgado Hernández, a specialist in Electoral justice and who is currently director of Legal Affairs of the National Institute for Adult Education.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also proposed Berenice Martínez Mejía, 44 years old and head of the Legal Expenditure Unit of the Ministry of Finance.

Another candidate is Bricio Fernando Nava Aguilar, a Law graduate from the University of the Americas-Puebla, who is general director of Coordination with Federal Entities Zone 1, of the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection.

Also notable is Susana Mercado Alvarado, a Law graduate from the Escuela Libre de Derecho and current coordinator of Advisors in the Morena Political Communication Coordination in the Chamber of Deputies.

From the SAT, Graciela Vázquez Arellano, a law graduate and specialist in Financial Law from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, as well as a master in Stock Market and Corporate Finance from the Anáhuac University, is proposed as Judge.

Currently, she is the Central Administrator of Contentious Matters, in the General Legal Administration of the Tax Administration System.

The president included on the list the former PRI member Miguel Ángel Chico Herrera, former senator and former federal deputy, head of public notary office number 37 of Celaya, Guanajuato.

During the current Administration he was coordinator of Institutional Planning Monitoring of the Ministry of the Interior and was representative of the Ministry of the Interior in the State of Querétaro.

The list includes Rodolfo Martínez Dagnino, coordinator of Attention to Authorities of the Office of the person responsible for the Divestiture Process of the National Financial Institution for Agricultural, Rural, Forestry and Fisheries Development; He was also general director of Technical Coordination in the Office of the Ministry of Economy.

In addition, Manuel Eduardo Mendoza Jiménez, specialized in Business Law, current general director of Amparos against Laws, of the Federal Tax Deputy Attorney General’s Office for Amparos in the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, was proposed.

He was technical secretary of the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims of Mexico City, from January 2021 to February 2022.

Also on the list is Marco Antonio Escobar Cuapio, master in Public Administration from the National Institute of Public Administration Civil Association, director of Amparo against Laws in the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit.

The Executive’s proposals also include Lawrence Salomé Flores Ayvar, coordinator of Evaluation, Procedural Control and Amparos of the Federal Deputy Attorney General’s Office.

In addition, he has been director of Amparos “A” of the Federal Deputy Prosecutor’s Office for Amparos, of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

From the Secretary of the Navy, María Orley Ortiz Ley, master in Criminal Law and criminology from the Mesoamerican University of San Agustín, is proposed.

She is currently legal counsel “A” and “B” for the Office of the Secretary of the Navy.

Several more candidates come from the judicial career in the Federal Administrative Court, such as Alejandra Martínez Martínez, secretary of agreements and magistrate by Ministry of Law, in the Third Presentation of the Regional Chamber of Chiapas in the Federal Court of Administrative Justice.

Alejandro Paul Hernández Naranjo, general secretary of agreements of the Electoral Court of the State of Guerrero, is proposed as a magistrate of the TFJA.

Ana María Reyna Ángel, master in Administrative Law from UNAM, is secretary of agreements of Superior Chamber “A” of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice.

Diana Berenice Hernández Vera is another of the proposed candidates; She is secretary of Agreements “A” in the Superior Chamber of the Federal Court of Administrative Justice (TFJA).

Federico Escutia Kobe, a 42-year-old Mexican, master in Human Rights from the Ibero-American University of the City of Puebla, works as technical secretary of the Fifteenth Collegiate Court on Administrative Matters, of the First Circuit of the Judicial Branch of the Federation.

Another candidate with a career outside the federal government is Guillermo Gabino Vázquez Robles, a specialist in Administrative Justice from the Center for Higher Studies in Fiscal and Administrative Law, and is Secretary of Study and Accounts assigned to the Superior Chamber, Presentation Two, of the Court of Administrative Justice of Mexico City.

The coordinator of the Morena Senators, Ricardo Monreal, pointed out that these appointments will be processed in the Permanent Commission, so that they are ratified before September, when the next legislature begins.