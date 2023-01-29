The President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made this Saturday three private meetings with thousands of Servants of the Nation of Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla, states governed by Morena, and assured that in July 3,000 branches of the Banco del Bienestar will be operating.

“In July there will be 3 thousand branches of the Wellness Bank and this year 600 billion pesos will be distributed to 25 million beneficiaries,” he said through his Twitter account.

Although in 2019 he had promised more than 7,000 branches, he later reduced his promise to 2,700, and to date, according to the official record, only 1,342 are operating. To that number of new branches, the President adds those that already existed

Bansefi.

On the morning of this Saturday, he attended the Silver Drop Theater in Pachuca, Hidalgo, where 53 branches are open for 1 million 170 thousand 929 beneficiaries. The meeting came Governor Julio Menchaca.

“You are the most important part of the Government, because you work in the territory, not at the desk. It does not mean that working at the desk is bad, but it is better to work close to the people,” he told the Servants of the Nation, militants de Morena, in charge of operating the distribution.

At noon, he was in the University Cultural Center of Tlaxcala, Accompanied by Governor Lorena Cuéllar, 34 branches are open in this state for 325,898 people who receive support, according to data from the Single Register of Beneficiaries of the Ministry of Well-being.

In the afternoon, López Obrador met behind closed doors with more than 2,000 Servers at the Puebla Convention Center and with Governor Sergio Salomón Céspedes, who replaced Miguel Barbosa, who died in December.

“I’m very happy to return to Puebla and find that despite the loss of a great friend and colleague, Miguel Barbosa, despite the fact that he is no longer physically with us, work continues,” he said.

“Be certain, President, that the State and the municipalities will make a single front with you to always walk by your side for the good of Mexicans.

In Puebla 93 branches are open -out of a goal of 235- for 2 million 19 thousand 155 beneficiaries.

The

Welfare Secretary Poblana, Lizeth Sánchez, published on her Twitter account some photographs of the meeting and affirmed that López Obrador assured that the distribution of programs financed with public money is a way to “be more humane.”

The

social programs They allow us to be more human, with love for our neighbor and that is priceless, the happiness that helping others produces is priceless, let us seek happiness by helping our fellow men”, according to what he said.

This Friday, the President met with Servants of the Nation of Michoacán, Mexico City and the State of Mexico.

“Yesterday and today we met with public servants from Michoacán, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Puebla who work to bring justice,” he also stated on his Twitter account.