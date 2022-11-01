Mexico City.- Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, boasted the visit of the writer Fernando Savater and his wife, Karen de Juanto the National Palace, where they shared a breakfast.

Through social networks, AMLO posted a photo with Fernando Savater and Karen de Juan in one of the halls of the National Palace, recognizing some of his best-known works.

“Fernando Savater, who has written many books, visited us at the National Palace, but I consider that the best known are Ethics for Amador and Politics for Amador. He was accompanied by his wife, Karen de Juan, ”said the president on his Twitter account.

From his morning conference this Tuesday, November 1, the President Andres Manuel He announced that he would receive the writer for breakfast.

“And better because I’m going precisely with a very good philosopher, I’m going with Savater, we’re going to have breakfast,” he mentioned at the close of La Mañanera.

During his visit to Mexico City, after having participated in the 42nd Oaxaca International Book Fair (FILO), this Monday, Fernando Savater will receive the keys to the city from the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum, in a commemorative act.