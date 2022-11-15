To actively participate in the opinion and analysis that I am proposing here today to understand the massive demonstration last Sunday, a good dose of imagination is required.

Imagine, for a moment, a formidable social leader who, after 25 years of street fighting, appears in front of a mirror in which he himself begins to erase the successful image he sees before his eyes.

Our imaginary man is called López Obrador and after being a modest village and banana leader, he now appears as the most powerful man in Mexico, living in the largest Palace imaginable.

However, suddenly, Obrador begins to erase from the mirror the evidence that testifies to one of the most powerful instruments of access to power; the images of thousands of street demonstrations and marches that earned him popularity and acceptance, while he insults those who today demonstrate in the streets against the dictatorial efforts of López.

Thus, with a stroke of the pen, the president erases an essential part of himself; The street protest, today is not only demonized but it means exhibiting another flagrant lie.

And it is that just on September 29, 2020, the Mexican president had said that at the first demonstration of one hundred thousand people against him he would resign from office to go to his ranch: “La Chingada”.

But to the first self-defeat -to the denial of the value of the street protest-, López Obrador added another scourge.

It turns out that in his vengeful desires, “Mr. de Palacio” decided to erase from his personal history one of the most significant episodes that allowed his access to presidential power.

Obrador said that José Woldemberg –the first president of the IFE and central voice of the march on November 13, 2022–, had come to the then IFE thanks to an imposition by former President Zedillo.

False of all falsehood! And why is it false?

Because at the time -in 1996–, here I document the way in which López Obrador proposed “Pepe Woldemberg” as president of the INE to stop a powerful and potential presidential candidate from the Mexican left of that time; the intelligent Jorge Alcocer, who since then guessed in AMLO a potential dictator.

But perhaps AMLO’s greatest denial is the 1996 electoral reform itself; that democratic transition that laid the foundations for López Obrador himself to come to power two decades later.

And it is a denial –and another blur in our imaginative exercise-, because Obrador himself fought tooth and nail for the independence of the INE and the Electoral Tribunal; premises that the Mexican president is trying to erase today.

And it is that López himself defended — tooth and nail — not only public financing of the parties — to prevent the entry of black and dirty money into the elections — but also went so far as to say that organized crime should be out of the elections in Mexico.

For this reason, in that 1996 AMLO himself proposed that the electoral reform that would make the democratic transition possible, should start from the independence of the electoral bodies and, above all, that the presidential power be as far away as possible from the elections.

Today, however, already in presidential power, López Obrador proposes to return to the old scheme of a single party that controls the entire electoral structure, especially the Padrón, the financing of the parties, the counting of the votes and everything that results in the key to the independence of the elections in Mexico.

But perhaps AMLO’s greatest defeat –and the most resounding victory of the citizens in the demonstration on November 13, 2022–, is that the voters, the constituents and the bosses in Mexico -the citizens– yelled at him in his face to the dictator that “you don’t play with Mexican democracy.”

And the warning is not minor, especially since the Mexican president is a politician who defeats himself.

The most salvageable thing, however, is that thanks to the follies, nonsense and clumsiness of the Mexican president, citizens today are owners not only of the street but of their future.

to time.