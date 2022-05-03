Taking advantage of the euphoria of the presence of nearly 35,000 workers who gathered at the Dos Bocas refinery facilities during the celebration of Labor Day, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ventured into the electoral political issue towards 2024 and, using baseball jargon, predicted: “we are going to win by beating”.

“We have 5 great starters, women and men, and 10 closers, women and men, and they all throw 100+ mph, sliced ​​fastball; they also throw bows, curveballs and screwballs, difficult to hit, referring to the pitchers or rather the presidential candidates that Morena and the government of the Fourth Transformation have.

Right there, as is his custom, he made a kind of measurement of forces, using the applause meter, and a considerable percentage of workers booed the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who had received applause over the weekend from the Morenista federal deputies . They also gave a whistle to the director of Pemex, who aspires to the governorship of Tabasco, and the only one who came out well is the Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle.

With these statements, the president once again fights the opposition and will surely find answers and criticism immediately.

Potpourri. In yesterday’s weekly conference, Governor Rubén Rocha had to go out and compose the plan for some agencies, especially Transport and Roads, where after a video-recorded complaint he ordered the immediate dismissal of an inspector who put quotas or moches on carriers of the Los Mochis-Choix route, and surely if they dig a little bit they would have to dismiss many more inspectors.

The good news is that tomorrow the regularization of chocolate cars begins, here at the Los Mochis CUM, and also that vaccination begins, with Pfizer vaccines for children between 12 and 14 years of age. Then will come the one between 5 and 12 years old, to close the circle against the pandemic.

The one who also came out to clarify is the Secretary of Public Security, Cristóbal Castañeda, who after an investigation in the Ninth Military Zone and in the Third Region, concluded that the video that was broadcast in the middle of the from last week in which drug traffickers subdued and humiliated soldiers. “There is no recent similar event and also the uniforms worn by the alleged military elements are very old.”

REJECTION. The leaders of the opposition alliance Va por México thundered loudly: Marko Cortés, of the PAN; Alejandro Moreno, from the PRI, and Jesús Zambrano, from the PRD, against the electoral reform initiative presented by President AMLO, which they described as “regressive and destructive”; They assure you that it will not happen.

“Alito”, in a message broadcast by Mario Zamora, is the one who expressed himself the strongest and accused the government, Morena and their allies of trying to perpetuate themselves in power, of initiating a persecution against those who think differently, calling them traitors to the country. .

They announce that they will present their own counter-reform.