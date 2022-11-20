At the inauguration of a headquarters of the Wellness Universities Benito Juárez (UBBJ), in the Mazahua Villa de Allende municipality, in the Mexico statePresident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador recognized the work of the governor Alfredo del Mazo Mazawith whom, he said, “we work closely, he is a man of integrity, upright and respectful.”

Accompanied by Raquel Sosa Elizagacoordinator of the UBBJ Program, the federal president affirmed that the governor of the Mexican state, Alfredo del Mazo, is very different “from other rude, stupid, foul-mouthed, foul-mouthed people.”

He indicated that the campus, where the Comprehensive Water Management Engineering degree is taught, will train specialists who will take care of the forests that allow the recharge of the Cutzamala science, which sends 30 percent of its water resources to the City from Mexico.

With respect, Lopez Obradoralso announced that it will seek that the graduates of this headquarters in Villa de Allende, have a job in the National Water Comission (Conagua), “because they are the ones who take care of these forests.”

For his part, Del Mazo Mazaalso highlighted the collaboration ties with the federal government, and the achievements in investment in education, as he stated that in a decade the number of university students increased from 200,000 to more than 460,000.

“We inaugurated the Benito Juárez University for Well-being in #VillaDeAllende, it is the sixth to be inaugurated in our state and it is a sign of President @lopezobrador_’s commitment to education,” the governor wrote through his Twitter account.

