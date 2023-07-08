Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador came to power through elections, obtained more than 53% of the vote. In the surveys carried out by the government, it continues to have a high level of acceptance, but when analyzing the results of the economy in its first four years of government, they leave much to be desired.

In those four years there were factors, such as the covid, that reduced the growth of countries in almost the entire world, however, the policies of each government were decisive in achieving greater growth in some countries than in others.

The world on average grew from 2019 to 2022 by 2.1%, the United States by 1.9% and Mexico decreased by -0.4. In four years of the current government, on average, there was no growth, and a small decrease.

Although low growth worldwide and in the United States affected the growth of Mexicothere were definitive internal factors to have zero growth on average, in the four years of the government of Brunette.

There are several causes, among them the uncertainty in the actions that the populist government will take in Mexico in the remaining 14 months of his government and the possibility that the next government will continue on the same path.

The growing foreign debt of the government, the increase in the budget deficit and the increase in the 6.2 million poor, the growing losses of the two main state companies, the increase in violent deaths and the power of organized crime in various parts of the country, are factors that concern domestic and foreign investors.

Changes of projects with losses and without benefits, such as the expansion of the Santa Lucia airport and the abandonment of Texcoco. The construction of a refinery in a place where the director of the Mexican Petroleum Institute warned that it was neither technically nor financially possible, the increase to more than double the cost of the Mayan train and the exclusion of private investment in the electricity sector, as It was shown by the purchase or expropriation from Iberdrola of 13 plants to generate electric powerand consolidate the state electricity monopoly through the CFEwhich loses money and is more expensive per kWh than several private electric companies in the US that make money.

These facts call into question the legal stability, productivity and freedom of foreign investment in Mexico.

