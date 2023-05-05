While the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, affirmed that US legislators asked him to intercede with the Chinese government to stop the trafficking of fentanyl from Asia, The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) released the results of an operation against the Mexican cartels.

“United States legislators were with us, in a cooperation plan, serious, responsible, not political, not one of those who are just looking for votes at any rate, lying and manipulating.

“They came from both parties, the Republican party and the Democratic party, we met and they asked me to intervene with the government of China, to control the arrival of fentanyl from Asia, assuming that the fentanyl was shipped from Asia and especially China,” said the Mexican president.

The head of the Executive reproached US politicians who accuse Mexican migrants of taking fentanyl with them to the northern country.

“Prevent the party politicians who seek in the United States to be candidates and representatives, or senators, to have positions, do not have elements. That they go elsewhere, but that they are not using this matter, and also that they do not deceive, they are very liars, both some politicians in the United States and the media,” he said.

They have made many people, millions of Americans, believe that migrants bring fentanyl to the United States, that migrants bring the drug to the United States, when the migrant goes to make a living, he goes to work, he stressed.

The DEA announces results of the “Last Mile” operation against the Sinaloa cartel and CJNG

The DEA has announced the results of Operation “Last Mile,” a year-long initiative that focused on combating operators, associates, and distributors affiliated with the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels. both cartels are responsible for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine in the streets and in the social networks of the North American country.

The DEA has made defeating the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels, which are the two drug cartels based in Mexico and responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl and methamphetamine that is killing Americans.

The “Last Mile” operation aimed to identify distribution networks throughout the country that are connected to these cartels.

The results of the operation have revealed that the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels use violent local street gangs, criminal groups and individuals across the United States to flood American communities with large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

This practice has generated addictions, violence and has claimed the lives of numerous Americans. In addition, it has been shown that cartels, their members and their associates use social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchatas well as encrypted communication platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire and Wickr, to coordinate logistics and reach victims.

On Thursday, President López Obrador denied that he protects the “Chapitos”, unlike what previous governments did, which he said used to defend a cartel and persecute rival groups.

Operation Last Mile against Mexican cartels

Operation “Last Mile” involved 1,436 investigations conducted from May 1, 2022 through May 1, 2023 in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

Results of the operation included 3,337 arrests and the seizure of nearly 44 million fentanyl pills, more than 6,500 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 91,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 8,497 firearms, and more than $100 million.

Seizures of Fentanyl Powder and Pills Equate to Nearly 193 Million Lethal Doses Removed from Communities Across the United Stateswhich has prevented countless deaths from drug poisoning.

More than 1,100 of the investigations were related to encrypted social media apps and communication platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Wire, and Wickr.

Administrator Milgram stated: “The Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels use multi-city distribution networks, violent local street gangs, and individual traffickers across the United States to flood American communities with fentanyl.”