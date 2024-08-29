Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he intends to publish the reform to the Judicial Branch before the end of his term, on September 30, although he warned that the timing will depend on Congress.

“Yes, but it will depend on Congress,” the president replied when asked if he planned to sign and publish the reform before the end of his administration.

López Obrador called on the new legislators to pay close attention to every detail of the legislative process, in order to prevent the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) from invalidating the changes made to the Constitution. “They have to be very careful with the procedure because if not, Laynez or whatever his name is… there was one of them who overturned a law,” warned the president, referring to previous actions by ministers of the Court.

“The procedure was not followed, interfering in the internal life of another power, he said that the procedure was not followed, that there was not enough debate, then the law was annulled, one or two of them cancelled it,” he explained.

The head of the Executive emphasized the need to take additional precautions during the legislative process. “Let them be careful, right? Don’t let the ministers nullify them, they have to take care of everything,” he insisted. He even suggested extraordinary measures: “Although they have their regulations and it is based on that how they act, the lawyers themselves have a phrase that means that what is left over does not affect, that is, the more protection the better, they should bring notaries, summon all the notaries.” López Obrador took the opportunity to criticize recent actions by the opposition, specifically the National Action Party (PAN), in relation to an appeal filed before the SCJN on the distribution of plurinominal seats. “It seems like a joke, but no, they are capable of many things. What they did two or three days ago was an irresponsible attempt to violate the Constitution,” he said. The president also addressed foreign policy issues, referring to recent statements by the United States ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar. “They didn’t realize how suddenly, on a matter of ours, the United States Ambassador made a statement,” he said, suggesting that these statements could have been premeditated. López Obrador emphasized the importance of mutual respect in bilateral relations with the United States. “The only issue, as the philosopher Cantinflas would say, that’s the detail, is that we learn to respect our sovereignties, that’s the only thing,” he said. “If that is achieved, the region will be greatly strengthened going forward and things will go very well for the people of the United States, the people of Mexico and the two nations.” Finally, the President called for continued progress in guaranteeing freedoms and implementing an “authentic democracy,” concluding optimistically: “There we go, we’re doing well.”