Within the framework of the last months of his government, the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent a reassuring message to the millions of beneficiaries of the social programs of the Secretary of Welfarewhat did he say?

Recently, in his traditional morning conference from the National Palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador made it clear that the different social programs made available by the Ministry of Welfare are the most protected by his government.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

In this vein, the head of the Federal Executive Branch maintained that the beneficiaries of the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare can rest assured, highlighting that these social aids do not have any problems.

“We have 15, 17 strategic projects with military engineers, they all have a budget; all the strategic projects of the Ministry of the Navy have their budget; Conagua’s 12, 15 strategic projects, dams, irrigation canals, aqueducts, all already have their budget; “The Wellbeing Programs, those are the most protected, there is no problem with that,” the Mexican president remarked.

AMLO once again makes older adults happy with news that protects their Welfare Pension/Photo: Banco del Bienestar

While, President López Obrador affirmed that all the strategic projects of the current governmentincluding the social programs of the Ministry of Welfare, will continue during the administration led by the now virtual president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardowho was the winner in the last elections on Sunday, June 2.

In this vein, the founder of the Morena party maintained that the continuity of social programs, specifically, are guaranteed with the former head of Government for two reasons: on the one hand, because these are embodied as rights in the Mexican Constitution, and, on the other hand, for the commitment of the virtual president-elect to the principles of “The poor first” and “Do not lie, do not steal and do not betray the people.”

AMLO once again makes older adults happy with news that protects their Welfare Pension/Photo: Government of Mexico

Finally, it is worth mentioning that the payments corresponding to the July-August 2024 two-month period of social programs Pension for the Welfare of the Elderly, Pension for the Welfare of People with Disabilities and Program for the Welfare of Girls and Boys Children of Working Mothers They will be deposited next July of the current year, according to the Ministry of Welfare and the Banco del Bienestar.