During Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s morning conference from the National Palace, he took the opportunity to highlight the current exchange rate of the Mexican peso with the US dollar, as well as the growth of the national currency.

He assured that the weight strength was unique in the last 50 yearsin addition to being the currency with the greatest increase in its value worldwide, compared to the currencies of other countries.

“What the peso has strengthened is unique in 50 years. It is the currency that has appreciated the most in the world,” said the Mexican president.

In this sense, López Obrador added that this strengthening has become one of the attractions for foreign investment, whom he declared welcome, but taking care of the environment.

“That is why a lot of investment is coming, they are welcome, but we must take care of the environment,” he added.