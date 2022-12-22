Mexico.- By third day in a rowAndres Manuel Lopez Obrador generally criticized the work of the mediaof non-governmental organizations and associations in defense of freedom of expression such as Article 19, because it considered that “there is no objectivity and they are at the service of the old regime”.

This in the context of attack against journalist Ciro Gómez Leyva, on which the president of Mexico spoke again yesterday in the morning conference. He explained that It is not a state crime Therefore, one must have confidence that the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office will be able to clarify it.

“The State is no longer the one that violates human rights, as it was before. I would not be able, I dare not order anyone to be killed, ”she said, despite the fact that there was no questioning in this regard.

Research

“Of course, Article 19, and the UN, and the OAS, and the non-governmental organizations that defend the right to information are equally at the service of the old regime,” he said. In relation to statement signed by journalists, analysts and politicians who support Ciro and asked stop the harassment of AMLO against critical journalists, the president dismissed it, saying that the signatories are journalists of the regime.

“…Saying that I polarize. No, I politicize, and I am going to continue doing it for the good of the people, because it is something very important to leave this matter of information in the hands of the underworld of journalism”.

He ratified his confidence in the investigation of the Mexico City Government Prosecutor’s Office into the crime against Gómez Leyva and rules out that he will be attracted by the General Prosecutor’s Office.

The comments of the president of the republic have raised a great national discussion among the Mexican journalistic union, which has suffered the murder of 157 communicators, crimes possibly related to journalistic work from 2000 to 2022. Added to this, the impunity in crimes is 95 percentaccording to Civic Proposal.

Sara Mendiola, executive director of the NGO Propuesta Cívica, criticized that the prosecutors are not doing their job to investigate and identify the material and intellectual authors of the attackers of communicators.

Reporters in the regions do not have bulletproof vests, escorts or armored cars or government protection, he stressed to Debate. He also commented that AMLO makes invisible with his political discourse the problem of violence and insecurity in the journalistic union.

Discussion

Around the politicization of the attack suffered by Gómez Last Thursday the 15th, the journalist Témoris Grecko lamented the situation on Rompeviento TV.

He opined that it is out of place for AMLO to explain that he would not have anyone killed nor should he defend himself just because these types of comments circulate on social networks.

He criticized that he even asks to discard that line of investigation, since the prosecutor’s offices are supposed to be autonomous, although he stressed that in the case of the FGR it has been seen that there is no independence in cases such as that of Ayotzinapa.

Alberto Nájar, president of the Association of Journalists on Foot, explained that some personalities that appear in the display where the president is asked to cease attacks on the press, include executives who have made the work of their reporters precarious. In Julio Astillero’s program, Nájar mentioned that the attacks must stop because colleagues “no longer want to comment on anything because they are allowed to go to the jugular.” (With information from Paulina Otáñez and Lorena Caro).