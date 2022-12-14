Relatives, friends, governors, national secretaries and officials say goodbye and recognize the work done by the Governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa at Casa Aguayo. Maria del Rosario Orozco, wife of Miguel Barbosa, gave a message in gratitude for the presence of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at her husband’s funeral, she recognized the work she always did in favor of the citizens of Puebla.



“Concerned about his people, about Puebla, for his family, he always stood out, concerned about doing things well”, he highlighted.

Following the message of thanks from his wife, the floor was given to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who recalled the political career he had made during his political life, whom he thanked for the commitment made on his part.

“He was the first to say that we should have a march, he had already called for it and he was the one who supported the march, the initiative was Miguel Barbosa” highlighted Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Between cheers and applause, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador stressed that in Puebla He also made his march and thanked his wife for always being his ally, he thanked the fellow governors of other states.

“I appreciate that we are here with our partner, brother Miguel Barbosa” stressed the president.

They said goodbye with a guard of honor and a minute of silence in the presence of his wife and children, together with the President of the Mexican Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwho sang the Mexican anthem with everyone present.