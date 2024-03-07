The first step to correct our mistakes is to recognize them. If we believe that everything we do is right, it is very difficult to correct them.

That happens to President López Obradorwho He believes that there was progress in his governmentand his advisors or collaborators do not dare, or it is not convenient for them, to be bearers of bad news, which he does not like.

We all like our work to turn out well, but It is serious when we do not accept what we are doing wrong. And we marginalize or dismiss the messenger of bad news.

There are several examples in history in which kings and emperors killed the messenger who gave them bad news, or did not want to listen to him.

I would have liked that AMLO He would end up as a good president and leave us a better country than the one he received. But when analyzing the results of his government, beyond sympathies or antipathies, and as a baseball reporter said at the end of a game, only the coldness of the numbers remains, which tell us if the preferred team lost or won.

When coldly analyzing the results of the AMLO government, based on numbers, we have to:

1.- Public spending increased.

2.- Tax pressure increased.

3.- The budget deficit increased.

4.- Opacity in spending increased.

5.- Public debt increased.

6.- The percentage of poor people increased.

7.- Losses in state companies increased.

8.- Citizens without disease coverage increased.

9.- Intentional homicides increased.

10.- Increase in Mexicans seeking to enter the USA.

Mexico's recovery depends on AMLO, at the end of his government, recognizing his mistakes and the next government, regardless of the party, intending to amend them, if it does not want to reach the most serious crisis in modern Mexico.

