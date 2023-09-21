President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed this Thursday that Mexico offers security and care to immigrants Central Americans and South Americans, but also work, although he acknowledged that he cannot do it alone.

They are offered jobs, yes, but they have already come since they leave with a purpose, to get to the United States, the president said in his morning press conference at the National Palace.

In Chiapas we have options so they can work, in Sembrando Lifein all the programs, but it is very difficult, very few stay, explained the head of the Executive.

“We even have work on the Mayan Train, in all the works, that is why we are promoting the measured development poles, the industrial parks, which we are already putting out to tender,” López Obrador noted.

“It is helping a lot because there will be work, it is like a curtain for development for employment in the country, but we cannot solve everything. Mexico is allocating resources to support brothers from Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Belize, Haiti, Cuba, we are providing support.”

However, the President added, we have not been able to work there, the relationship is good, but it has not been possible to reach an agreement, we have good relations with everyone.

Thousands of migrants entered Mexico without control and are scattered throughout the country.

Ferromex

The National Migration Institute (INM) proposed to the railway company Grupo México Transportes, also known as Ferromex, to install checkpoints and increase surveillance to prevent migrants from boarding freight trains and putting their lives at risk.

The INM proposal occurs a day after the company announced the temporary suspension of the trips of 60 freight trains to the north of the country due to the increase in migrants who use that means, clandestinely, with the consequent risk of injuries or death.

Eel INM, dependent on the Ministry of the Interior, said that it proposed to the Ferromex company “to strengthen coordination in actions and strategies to prevent migrants from putting their lives at risk.”