On the afternoon of this Wednesday, June 7, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with the Secretary of Transportation of the United States government in the National Palace.

“We treat, in a respectful and purposeful plan, the transfer of cargo airlines to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport and the return of the Benito Juárez International Airport to category 1. The secretary is an intelligent and kind person,” commented the president in his official account Twitter.

Said meeting took place after the official, Pete Buttigieg, met with the president at the Santa Lucía military base.

In addition to López Obrador, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard; the US ambassador to Mexico, Ken Salazar; the head of the Ministry of Finance, Rogelio Ramírez de la O; among others.