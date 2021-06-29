Pedro Dominguez

Mexico City / 06.29.2021 11:53:14

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with the secretary of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, who recognized him for the tourism policy implemented by the government in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting at the National Palace was also attended by the head of the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur), Miguel Torruco.

The president assured that he thanked “on behalf of all” the secretary of the UNWTO for the recognition.

I received the secretary of the World Tourism Organization, Zurab Pololikashvili, accompanied by our secretary Miguel Torruco, and he gave me recognition for the tourism policy implemented during the pandemic, which I thanked on behalf of all. pic.twitter.com/yqVSQWyB4F – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) June 29, 2021

.