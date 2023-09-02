The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, gave this Friday his first tour aboard the Mayan Traina pharaonic tourist project that has been the subject of demands from residents, activists and environmental organizations.

The president made this tour —to which access to the press was restricted— to supervise the works and train stations.

The train is expected to be officially inaugurated in December this year.

His government officials shared images on board the train on social networkswho is traveling from the state of Campeche, where the president gave a government report earlier, to the city of Mérida, in neighboring Yucatán.

“Today we start and it is the first tour on this historic Mayan Train,” said Yucatan Governor Mara Lezama, who was traveling on board the train with López Obrador, on X, formerly Twitter.

“Today, this 1,554 km project is the most important being built in the world,” said the president moments before getting on the train. “Its importance to him not only has to do with civil and railway engineering, but also with its economic, ecological, tourist and cultural dimension,” he said during the presentation of his fifth year of government in Campeche.

In its final version, the train will travel 1,554 km through five states of the Yucatan peninsula, in southern Mexico. It is one of the emblematic works of the López Obrador government along with a refinery in the state of Tabasco (southeast) and a new airport for Mexico City.

Activists and environmental organizations have denounced that the work damages the rich peninsular ecosystem, which includes extensions of jungle, forests, cenotes (freshwater wells) and underground rivers, in addition to having diverse fauna.

The president dismisses the dissatisfied as “pseudo-environmentalists” and assures that the project tries to settle a debt with one of the most impoverished regions of Mexico.

In almost four years of construction, work has already been suspended and resumed by court order, while the president issued a decree that declares his infrastructure works as a matter of “national security” to avoid paralysis.

AFP