cash me, sound.- During his visit with members of the yaqui community In the town of Loma de Guamuchilin the municipality of cash meSonora, the President of the Republic, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradordid the commitment to return to this indigenous town a total of 30 thousand hectares of land in a period of three months.

The president expressed that he has the commitment to do Justice to the Yaqui peoplessince it is the least they can do for them in the face of the injustices suffered by their ancestors and the ill-treatment of previous governments.

“Do not forget that the extermination of communities, of Yaqui peoples, is the culture, the ethnic group, most mistreated in the entire history of Mexicoand possibly the most abused culture, ethnicity, in the world,” he said.

It is because of that Lopez Obrador He endorsed the commitment to do justice as far as the circumstances allow and assured that he will be visiting this area later, since he said he is aware that all the commitments must be finalized and concluded by December of next year at the latest.

He assured that his administration has the budget to do things because corruption is no longer allowed, “there was a lot that went down the drain of corruption, what was stolen, almost everything, they only gave the people crumbs And that’s when they needed the votes.”

He also pointed out that for this reason, as part of the Justice Plan for the Yaqui Peopleauthorized the payment of 30 thousand hectares as soon as possible, and he will return on August 21, 2022 to hand over the land, “it is a commitment,” he said.

Also, he committed to the yaqui people with the theme of the works of extension of the irrigation district and for this they will be available 2 thousand 700 million pesosbeing what most worries him the time in the construction of the aqueduct and the irrigation districtContrary to the land issue, which is to make an appraisal and pay, “but in the case of the aqueduct and the irrigation system, the canals have to be built, the water intake, pumping and more than 100 kilometers and we have to finish in December next year.