A couple of weeks ago, The United States Department of Justice confirmed the arrest of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and Joaquín Guzmán Lópezson of Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman, in El Paso, Texas. The Mexican government made it clear that it was not a joint operation, so President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is asking for more information about this capture claiming that a “cloned plane” was used for this purpose.

According to the criteria of

From his morning conference, AMLO said that the US government has not provided them with sufficient information, but he is confident that they will provide the necessary details, especially considering the cooperative relationship that both nations maintain in matters of security, according to the statement The Country.

For this reason, he asked the US authorities to show precise documentation on the arrest of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada on July 25. He said, for example, that They need to know who the pilot was who flew the aircraft, “a cloned plane”, and where it came from.

He also asked to know if the detainees surrendered voluntarily or if it was necessary to use force, since that would be a way of investigate whether there was any type of interference by the United States in Mexican territory. And it is worth remembering that Mexico took action to prevent U.S. agencies from crossing the border and carry out operations against the cartels without the Latin American government knowing about it.

In that sense, the president insisted that the reason why they want to have more information is prevent U.S. agencies from carrying out intelligence maneuvers on the territory without the Mexican government being aware of it.

He also took the opportunity to remind that Yeah There is cooperation between both countries against crime This is why Mexico has undertaken the task of carrying out operations to, for example, destroy drug laboratories: “We do this because illegal acts cannot be allowed and out of solidarity with our neighbor, our friendly government, our sister people, who are suffering from the fentanyl pandemic.”

Small plane in which ‘El Mayo’ Zambada and Joaquin Guzman Lopez were traveling. Photo:EFE Share

What do Mexican authorities know about the arrest of ‘El Mayo’ Zambada in the United States?

Mexican President Lopez Obrador went on to say that It is important that the US authorities explain to Mexico details of how the operation that ended with the arrest of drug trafficker ‘El Mayo’ Zambada was carried out.

And, according to him, they have shared erroneous information because, although The United States said the plane had left Hermosillo, The Mexican Republic’s Attorney General’s Office carried out investigations and discovered that this was not the case, according to the information The Country.