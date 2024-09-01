During his sixth Government Report from the Zócalo of Mexico City, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador held a vote by show of hands on the election of judges, magistrates and ministers of the Judiciary.

López Obrador reiterated that he sent an initiative to Congress so that the people can elect the judges.

“We have denounced with facts the acts of corruption and influence peddling that predominate in the Judiciary,” said the President. According to the President, the purpose of this initiative is for judges to “administer justice for the benefit of all and not be at the exclusive service of organized crime and white-collar crime.”

Before the consultation, the President warned: “Even though they will criticise us tomorrow, this is very funny because they get so angry that they even make fools of themselves, I say this with all due respect.”

He then asked the audience: “What do you prefer, that the ministers be elected by the president and the senators or that they be elected by the people?” The consultation was carried out informally, with the President asking those who thought it would be better for the ministers to be elected by the President and the senators to raise their hands first. Seeing no raised hands, he asked those who thought it would be better for the people to elect judges and magistrates to do so. The majority of the attendees raised their hands in favor of this second option. During this process, a section of the attendees shouted against the president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Piña. “Piña out,” could be heard among the crowd. López Obrador took advantage of the moment to send a message to the United States. “So that our neighbors, friends and neighbors of the United States internalize it, I say this with all due respect, that they do not forget that democracy in America, in the United States, began by electing judges.” The President even suggested that those who wanted more information on the topic look up “Democracy in America” ​​by Alexis de Tocqueville.