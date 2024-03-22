In the coming months It will not be unusual for citizens integrated into the IMSS-Wellbeing medical care program May you have your query with Cuban, Venezuelan, Argentine or even American doctors. And yesterday, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, assured that in the remaining six months of his government he will seek to bring doctors from anywhere in the world to cover the deficit of health professionals in the country.

THE LAUNCH-UP today of the IMSS-Bienestar hospitals throughout the country This new health scheme offered by the federal government will be put on the balance. The Sinaloa government was among the first to accept this conversion. The facilities of the general hospitals in the entity are already with the emblematic colors of the Morena government, but also with the acronym IMSS-Bienestar. Users of this medical service will already say if they find efficiency and good diagnosis when using the service. Let it not be just a change of colors.

A NEW concern is beginning to gain strength in the entity. The Youth Integration Center in Guasave has presented an increase in mental health care, which has increased by up to 20 percent. A total of 113 new patients are being seen. About 60 of them have already requested psychological attention. There are more adults than young people who asked for this support. Diana Puga López, director of the CIJ Guasave, highlighted that the sessions cost up to 60 pesos, but the payment is defined according to a previous socioeconomic study, since the objective is that no one is left out of this help.

The director of the General Hospital in Los Mochis, Luisa Reyna Armenta, got into a lot of trouble due to the cutting down of trees on the outskirts of that hospital. And the fact is that the pruning left the patients' families without shade and protection, which puts the director of the hospital in trouble, and in response to the complaints of many, she has not said a word. The director of Public Services of the commune, Javier Valdez, revealed that the pruning and felling was at the request of the director of the aforementioned hospital under the argument of problems in drainage and drinking water. Some already check whether the cause of the felling is valid or not.

IN THE HEALTH JURISDICTION number III, led by Julio César López Ramos, the alerts went off every time There was a resurgence of rotavirus in children and young people, with symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting, which led to establishing preventive measures and the call to stay hydrated. López Ramos assures that hydration makes a difference in people's health.