Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will leave the Government with the stain of not having resolved the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa normal students and of protecting the Army, relatives of the students accused, a few hours before the march for the tenth anniversary of that tragedy.

“It makes us very angry that López Obrador has not complied with us. He promised to carry out an investigation where the guilty would be punished. He said that if the Army was involved, it would be punished, but that was not the case. Quite the opposite, because it is protecting,” said María Magdalena Maestro Olivares, mother of the normal student Antonio Santana, who was 20 years old the night of his disappearance.

“We are going to show him that we are not happy, that we need that truth, that justice that did not come to us in this six-year term and that is stained because it leaves us with that wound, which still bleeds,” he added in a message at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the UNAM before a march of the Angel of Independence to the Zócalo, which has been protected with metal fences and concrete blocks. The relatives of the students, who disappeared on the night of September 26, 2014, in Iguala, Guerrero, in confusing events when they had taken trucks to travel to Mexico City to participate in the October 2 march, reproached López Obrador for failure to fulfill their promise to find the truth of the case and that the investigation has been stopped, as they accused, due to the Army’s refusal to hand over more than 800 pages with related information.

“We are going to continue forward, demanding from the new president that truly enough is enough, that she (do) what Andrés Manuel López Obrador could not do, who did not have his pants on properly,” said Magdalena Maestro Olivares.

Isidoro Vicario, lawyer at the Tlachinollan Mountain Human Rights Center, Guerrero, and one of the spokespersons for the relatives, recalled that as President, López Obrador promised the parents, during a visit to Iguala, to do justice and punish even if the military were related. He accused that in his latest statements on the subject, the president has denounced an alleged international conspiracy to affect the image of the Army, including the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), who abandoned the investigation due to the military blockade. “It has been a decade since the struggle and it is regrettable that in a case like Ayotzinapa, an emblematic case of human rights violation, we have no progress. A decade later, we also do not have justice for the comrades who were murdered by elements of the political corporations in collusion with organized crime,” he said. Accompanied by civil organizations and activists, the relatives also asked for a solution for the thousands of missing people during the six-year term that ends on Monday and invited the march this afternoon, in which they intend to reach the Zócalo. “When the president was in his campaign, he promised us that he was going to find our children, he gave us a lot of hope, we felt that everything he was promising us was true. He signed a decree to find the truth, but it seems that it protects many of the soldiers,” reproached Joaquina García Velázquez, mother of Martín Getsemany Sánchez, then 20 years old, still missing.