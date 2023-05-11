President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed this Thursday that the decision to impeach the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) for invalidating the first part of electoral Plan B, It’s up to the legislators..

In his morning press conference, at the National Palace, López Obrador assured that he will not act like former president Ernesto Zedillo, who promoted a reform to the Power of attorney and closed the SCJN for a month and paid them very well to leave.

“That is for them to decide, because if not, they will feel like martyrs, and what they are, they are abusive, advantageous,” the chief executive said.

López Obrador said that the solution is not to ignore the ministers and pay them to leave, but to carry out a constitutional reform so that judges, magistrates and ministers are elected by the people, as was the case in the time of President Benito Juarez.

In this sense, the President hoped that by September 2024, the “transformation movement” would have a qualified majority in Congress to be able to carry out the constitutional reform of the Judiciary and others.

“Plan B was to prevent these excesses in the INE and in the Electoral Tribunal, but if the law was approved, then it had to be applied to them, that the truth is that they are violating the Constitution,” he stressed.

On Tuesday, the coordinator of Morena in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, threatened to initiate a process of impeachment against the ministers of the SCJN in case of reiterating what he considered the invasion of other powers, then they annulled the so-called Plan B in electoral matters. .

“The Legislative Power has powers of parliamentary control over the ministers of the Court, what happens is that we have not exercised them,” said the president of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate of the Republic.

López Obrador mentioned this morning that information is coming out in the Senate about the excesses and privileges of the ministers of the Court.

“So that people know, why the ministers of the Court are against our proposal, why they canceled the so-called Plan B. What was Plan B? In essence, lower the salaries of INE officials, who earn more than the President, violating the Constitution,” said the man from Tabasco.

“But if the ministers did not cancel Plan B, then how would they be, who also earn more than the President. So, it was to defend their interests.”

López Obrador listed the 40 privileges of the ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, whom he accused of representing the elite of economic and political groups.

All this is contrary to what is established in article 127 of the Constitution, pointed out the head of the Executive, who warned that there is no rule of law, “as the legal lawyers who are defending the judges, magistrates, ministers of the Judiciary maintain” he expressed.