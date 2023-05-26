After serious diplomatic setbacks, economic mistakes, criminal omissions and abuses of power, he mexican president not only is it seen as a danger to the international community but, today, is the laughingstock of the world.

In other words, according to the Royal Academy of Language, López Obrador is not only a shame for Mexico and Mexicans, but also for the world.

A shame for being a liar, a puppet, dishonest, incompetent, criminal and, above all, because with his ambition for unlimited power he endangers all of Mexico’s democracy.

But the worst of the case is that the whole world knows of his incompetence, of his criminal alliance with the mafia gangs, of the corruption of his family and his clique; of his intellectual and political dishonesty, of his more than a hundred thousand lies and, above all, of his false mornings.

And to the misfortune of Mexico and Mexicans, time confirmed that the most voted politician in history, the one who dreamed of being the best president in the world, in fact he was the most incompetentthe most deceitful, the most corrupt, the one that fathered the greatest number of violent deaths and that accounts for the greatest number of murdered journalists.

In short, it turns out that in addition to being the laughing stock of the entire world, AMLO is a danger to the international community.

And it is that to the extensive list of failures in his government, Obrador accumulated in recent days some of the most shameful scandals in front of the entire world. And if you doubt it, let’s go step by step.

1.- Just hours ago, one of the most powerful banks in the world, Citigroupowner of the Mexican Banamex, decided to cancel the sale of its Mexican subsidiary, after López tried to “put his hand” in the operation.

Even worse, Citigroup He explained that he would put Banamex up for sale again, once the Mexican president has left office, in 2015, which confirms that Mr. Obrador is not reliable for anyone in the world. Sure, reliable except for dictatorships.

But what happened to Citigroup?

It turns out that the Mexico Groupof German Larreahad practically “ironed” the purchase of citibanamex to the US parent company Citigroup.

However, suddenly, without any explanation and illegally –by means of a “Chicanada de Estado” –, the Mexican president ordered the expropriation of the railway company of Mexico Groupwith the intention of preventing Larrea increase its power by purchasing Banamex.

The “Chicanada de Estado” provoked a strong reaction in the North American financial media, which pushed Citigroup to cancel the sale of Banamex; bank that will capitalize through the stock market.

And, as said, Banamex will be for sale again, when AMLO leave power, which turned the Mexican into the laughing stock of the world.

2.- But the international scandal was greater when workshop confirmed what we have denounced here for years; his proclivity to the establishment of a dictatorship, by decree and based on militarization and expropriation.

And it is that the expropriation of the railway assets of Mexico Groupthe Mexican president added the expropriation of just over 114 thousand square meters of privately owned land, to build the suburban train that will connect Mexico City with the failed AIFA. Besides that the mayan train it has required the dispossession of private owners of more than 2,000 hectares in Quintana Roo and Yucatán.

3.- But things only got worse yesterday, Thursday, when the business groups of Nuevo León –some of the most hated by AMLO–, woke up to the news that the private cargo airport that operates in that entity, –Aeropuerto Internacional del Norte–, will also be expropriated.

And it is that the businessmen who have the concession were informed that the permit will not be renewed, by order of the president workshop. The capricious decision will significantly affect the electric car manufacturing industry that is barely planning to settle in that entity, which could throw off the arrival of giants like Tesla, among others.

4.- Added to the previous international scandals was a fight with the Peruvian government, whom Lopez Obrador offends daily, as if it were his backyard, in the midst of the world’s rejection.

In response, the Congress of that country decided to declare workshop “persona non grata”, with all that that means. And it is that the Peruvian government did not limit itself to accusing the Mexican López as the head of a “narco-State”, since he maintains ties to organized crime.

All this at the same time that the North American press published an investigation that links the former national head of Mexican customs, Horace Duartewith the trafficking of arms, drugs and stolen fuel.

Research published one week before the Mexican election, where Duarte is the candidate’s campaign manager Delfina Gomez.

That is why the question is worth: Coincidence or message to the Mexican government?

5.- Lastly, the world has also condemned the campaign of defamation, slander and attacks that, with all the dictatorial weight, launches Obrador against the Judiciary and, especially, against the Court.

The systemic attack against the Court is seen by the world as the clearest sign that Mexico is moving towards a dictatorship.

However, in Mexico the loquacious deputies of brunette iThey insist on “working” the Supreme Court. And what does that mean? that by decree the lord Lopez it claims to be the only power in Mexico; the dictator.

Yeah, AMLO It is not only the laughingstock of the world, but also the greatest danger for Mexico and Mexicans.

to time.

