President Andrés Manuel López Obrador joined the euphoria generated by the new social network owned by Meta and has joined Threadsconsidered a rival to Twitter, but not without sending a message to Mark Zuckerberg to avoid manipulation on this platform.

“A kind call to the owner of this new social network:

“In any company or government you can choose between the quantitative and the qualitative; the efficiency and the principles. Hopefully and this new platform does not bet on profit and the use of “bots” is not allowed. It would be exceptional to find a mechanism, a filter , to avoid manipulation and make authenticity in communication a reality,” López Obrador noted.

The Mexican president has been critical of the “censorship” exercised by social networks, particularly in the case of the suspension of the accounts of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Although López Obrador has often expressed the phrase “blessed social networks”, he has also focused his remarks on Twitter, a company that he has accused of allowing bot farms to attack him.

The Meta group has expressed its intention to create an independent social network and decentralized to share written messages in real time.

However, they have chosen not to offer Threads in the European Union until the implications of the new Digital Market Regulation (DMA) are clarified. Despite this, Meta has plans to launch Threads in the European Union in the future.

For now, Meta’s new social network, Threads, has achieved impressive success in its first few hours of launchby reaching a staggering 30 million subscribers, as announced by the group’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

This milestone has generated great anticipation, since the application is shaping up to be a strong competitor to Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, which has already faced various challenges recently.

Threads, which was launched in more than 100 countries ad-free, poses a significant threat to Twitter.

mark zuckerbergwhen welcoming users on the platform, expressed his surprise and excitement at announcing 30 million accounts in such a short time. However, he also highlighted that there is still a lot of work to be done to build and improve the app.

In addition, he jumped at the opportunity to challenge Elon Musk, stating that he believes there should be a public conversation platform with more than a billion people, something he says Twitter has failed to deliver.

Meta’s strategy to quickly push its new app forward is to present it as an extension of Instagram, considered the company’s most successful product.