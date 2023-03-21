Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, said he was unaware of the draft Antonio Perez Garibayfather of the runner Sergio “Checo” Perezto bring Formula 1 to the city of Cancun, in the state of Quintana Roo.

When questioning the proposal in his morning conference from Oaxaca, AMLO recognized the trajectory of Checo Perezas well as that of his father who works as a deputy.

“We still don’t have any project, but Checo’s father is very good people, he is our legislator, we appreciate him very much. Checo is a good pilot, he is also an example for many Mexicans, and his father is better. He scratched Czech with the father he has, ”said the federal president.

In this sense, he did not rule out that the project is a reality in the future.

“Going forward we are going to see if there is a possibility of doing it, there is no project, but it is not ruled out,” he added.

The project of Antonio Perez Garibaand proposes that Formula 1 be moved to the city of Cancun in 2025, when the contract that the organization has with the Government of Mexico City to hold the event ends.

In various statements, the deputy assures that he has the support of businessmen and the government, including Andrés Manuel himself, to carry out his plans, in addition to the fact that progress has been promised later.