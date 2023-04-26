Today the world of streaming is one of the largest, because as the years go by there are public figures that are emerging from what was once a hobby and is now a way of life for creators. However, there are people who do not take it that way, because they have the purpose of informing people about what is happening in the world and this is the case of the president of Mexico in turn.

Although it may seem incredible, the morning broadcasts of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador they have reached thousands of people, who tune in to their assemblies every morning to find out how the country is performing. Thus, in an evaluation of Stream Charts It was revealed that his streams are among the most viewed at the Spanish-speaking level.

It can be said that it is the sixth largest in popularity, being surpassed by other exponents such as Ibai, Auronplay, among others who spend a large part of their day spending time with their followers. What is surprising here is the fact that it has outperformed other popular ones like Rubius, He mariana And till elxokaswhich are no small thing.

Of course, the evaluation is somewhat strange, since all those involved are being compared in a table where they mainly talk about twitchin the case of AMLO they are putting their platform Youtube. Still, it’s amazing that so many people have watched his broadcasts, that includes ages ranging from teenagers to seniors.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: AMLO’s mornings are not badly positioned at all, personally I don’t consume them, but there is always something that comes out of these transmissions. Well, after a while key phrases are extracted from them.