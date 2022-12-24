Mexico.- The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorwas nominated to be the “Tyrant of the Year 2022”, Due to the violence against journalists that has been unleashed in the country, one of the most dangerous to practice the communication profession.

The Index on Censorship magazine, which is directed by Ruth Anderson, an activist of English origin, included AMLO in the list of 12 leaders classified as tyrants for violating freedom of expression in their countries.

Through his website, Index on Censorship He conducted a survey to determine the list of tyrants of the year, the same in which Mexico entered for the first time under the administration of President Andrés Manuel.

And it is that only in this 2022, 17 journalists have been murdered in different states of which only 13 are recognized by the Government of Mexico, that is, violence against journalists increased by 85%.

The Mexican president is on the list along with the leaders:

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Egypt

Xi Jinping, China

Ali Khamenei, Iran

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Equatorial Guinea

Vladimir Putin, Russia

Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar

Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Belarus

Mohammad bin Salman. Saudi Arabia

Daniel Ortega, Nicaragua

Kim Jong Un, North Korea

The list will be voted on until January 9, when Index on Censorship closes the platform and determines the winner of the title of Tyrant of the Year 2022.

AMLO He was considered on the list for his statements against journalists in Mexico who oppose his government, where he has even declared that self-attacks have been carried out to harm him, as in the case of the presenter Ciro Gómez Leyva.

We recommend you read:

Plural Group of the Senate requests resignation of Minister Yasmín Esquivel

AMLO celebrates that the peso is “the strongest currency in relation to the dollar”

Morena accuses change to TEPJF mode in election of directors

“What Obrador sees as a war against the elites, we see as a war against journalists and, ultimately, against freedom of expression. Without Obrador stepping up and addressing the entrenched climate of fear and impunity, instead of targeting those reporting uncomfortable facts, Mexican journalists will continue to be caught in the crosshairs of those who seek their silence,” said Nik Williams, policy officer and Index campaigns.