On June 2, Mexico elected its new national leader, giving Claudia Sheinbaum the title of the first President of Mexico. Therefore, the September 30, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) will stop exercising the functions of the executive branch.

From that date, AMLO will retire from the presidency of Mexico and from all the obligations and benefits that this entails, such as the salary of being the President of Mexico.

It is worth remembering that AMLO eliminated pensions for former presidents, that is, from now on he will no longer receive a salary from the Government of the Republic. However, he stated that He will receive two pensions with which he plans to support himself for the rest of his life..

AMLO’s pensions

Andrés Manuel López Obrador will conclude his six-year presidential term and begin his retirement from political lifefulfilling his promise to move to his ranch “La Chingada” in Palenque, Chiapas.

And he has explained that from that moment on, the income of the former president of Mexico and founder of Morena will be based mainly on a pension from the ISSSTE, which is estimated to be between 25 thousand and 30 thousand pesos per month.

This pension is determined by the weeks contributed and contributions during your working career. However, this data is unknown to the population, so the exact amount cannot be calculated.

In addition to the ISSSTE pension, AMLO intends to enroll in the Welfare Pension, a program that he himself elevated to constitutional rank. Currently, this program provides three thousand pesos every two months to people over 65 years of age in a situation of economic vulnerability.

However, AMLO proposed a reform that, if approved, would increase this amount to six thousand pesos every two months. We must not leave behind AMLO plans to benefit from royalties from his bookswhich have been a significant source of income.