Mexico City.- Damian Alcazar, Renowned actor of Michoacán origin, protagonist of films such as “Herod’s Law”, “Hell” or “The Perfect Dictatorship”, is also a prominent supporter and defender of President AMLO and was even a deputy in the Constituent Assembly of Mexico City in 2016, representing the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

This Tuesday night the presentation took place, with a red carpet included, of the director’s new film louis estrada, “Hurray Mexico!”. The parade of actors had its stellar moment with the appearance of Damian Alcazarwho stopped to attend to the media.

The reporters present there asked him about any demand he had for the president of Mexico to which he replied:

“I would say… but it is a personal matter, that he is very combative and rowdy with the press. But the press deserves it. This press deserves it“.

His words quickly began to circulate on networks in a new chapter of the actor’s ongoing political disputes on social networks.

Controversy in networks

Since the beginning of the six-year term, Damián Alcázar has seen himself back in multiple controversies on social media for his unconditional support to the head of the Executive.

Damián Alcázar starring in an ad for President Salinas’ “Solidaridad” program

This position has caused Internet users to delve into the web to remind him of his actions in past six-year terms.

At the end of 2022, Twitter users rescued an old video from a spot in which the actor starred, in which he gave life to a family man grateful to the social program called “Solidarity” that promoted the former president Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Hundreds of Internet users reminded him with that spot of his past commitment to the ruling party, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), which he now publicly disqualifies.