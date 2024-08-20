Mexico City.– President Andrés Manuel López Obrador joked on Tuesday about the announced strike in the Judiciary, saying that, thanks to this protest, judges will stop releasing criminals.

During his morning press conference, the federal president said that citizens simply will not care about the announced strike.

“The judiciary has decided to go on strike, and most Mexicans won’t care. I would say with all frankness and respect, it will even help us. If the ministers and magistrates are not in office, we have at least the guarantee that they will not let organized crime offenders go free, and since the courts will not be working, there will be no freedom for white-collar criminals either,” he said.

In a new show of force and as part of their opposition to the judicial reform promoted by the federal government, judges and magistrates from all over the country announced last night, after a vote, a national strike starting at the first minute of Wednesday.

Yesterday, the resistance against the initiative that seeks the election of Judges, Magistrates and Ministers by direct vote and at the ballot box began. Hours before the voting for the justice administrators concluded, the base staff began to close the headquarters of the Judicial Branch of the Federation in Mexico City and in 17 other entities, such as Edomex, Jalisco, Morelos, Puebla, Zacatecas and Nuevo León. This morning, at the National Palace, AMLO considered that the workers have the right to demonstrate, so they will be able to protest with complete freedom. However, he warned that the protesters themselves are aware that the strike violates the law, although the person in charge of sanctioning it would be the Federal Judicial Council itself. “They know that what they are doing or what they are going to do is illegal, but it is not up to us to sanction them, it is up to the Judicial Council; that is, the Judicial Power itself. But even if it were up to us, the right to dissent and the right to strike are guaranteed,” he mentioned. The head of the federal Executive stated that the only concern that the work stoppage generates is the possible delay of the Ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to resolve the fiscal debt of 25 billion pesos of Grupo Salinas. “The only thing that worries me is that they have a file there for 25 billion pesos. I would like them to process it, but -for the rest- nothing is going to happen, nothing is happening. And, as far as it concerns us, absolute respect for their strike, freedom,” he added.