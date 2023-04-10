President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador assured that his morning conferences will continue to be held, after accusing the opposition of want to ban them, calling them intolerant.

At the start of La Mañanera, after being absent from the Treasury Hall of the National Palace for the Easter weekend, AMLO He assured that “there has been, is and will be Mañanera”, adding that the conservatives will not be able to cancel their press conference.

The statements of the federal agent They occur after having published a video on social networks during Easter Sunday, where he accused the actions of opponents against him around La Mañanera.

Through the video published from his villa located in Palenque, Chiapas, the president said that all citizens have the right to be informed.

“We are already going back to Mexico City. We were in Palenque over the weekend, we are already saying goodbye to the ceibas, the soursop, the mamey, the dyewood, the birds, the saraguatos, the macaws ” AMLO commented.

“Tomorrow we are going to be in the morning, although they want to ban it, imagine, the conservatives. They are intolerant, they just want to talk, they do not want us all to speak, but hey, they will not be able to. See you tomorrow morning, ” said the president.