Mexico City – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador led the opening of the first stage of his Administration's flagship megaproject. The section that connects the city of Campeche with Cancun represents the first 473 kilometers of the more than 1,500 kilometers budgeted by the president, who has distanced himself from the multiple questions about the train route, which he has classified as “politicking.”

Despite lawsuits, popular demonstrations, environmental concerns and international accusations, López Obrador inaugurated the Mayan Train on December 15. Accompanied by the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, and senior Army officers, the Mexican president announced the opening of the first six stations of the ambitious railway megaproject.

“It is a magnum opus, we are not exaggerating if we say that there is no such work in the world today and it was also achieved in record time, these works generally transcend governments,” celebrated López Obrador, who also announced that the next section to be inaugurated will be the one that connects Palenque, in Chiapas, on December 30, although the complete route would not be completed until February 2024, according to Government estimates.

The train will travel at an approximate speed of 120 kilometers per hour, connecting Campeche with Cancun in six hours, according to General Óscar David Lozano, director of the project.

The first convoys of the Mayan Train are seen at the San Francisco station as part of the inauguration of its first phase, in Campeche, Mexico, on December 15, 2023. © via Reuters / Presidency of Mexico

In addition, the cost of tickets varies between 70 and 100 dollars per trip, a little less than what bus transportation costs for the same trip, according to López Obrador.

In addition, the deployment of more than 2,800 Mexican National Guard assets was announced to patrol the vicinity of the tracks, supported by “drones, cameras, radios, radio patrols and helicopters” that aim to safeguard the infrastructure of the Mayan Train.

AMLO attacks “pseudo defenders of the environment”

The Mayan Train is one of the most controversial public projects in the contemporary history of Mexico, being the subject of more than 20 active legal protections and multiple trials in process, based on complaints about violations of the country's environmental laws and the rights of the communities. indigenous people of southeastern Mexico.

Given this, López Obrador has downplayed the criticism, describing the actions as “politicking” by “pseudo defenders of the environment”, stating that the legal rulings that should have prevented him from continuing with certain sections of the train are about “problems.” minors” that ultimately did not stop the ambitious developmental project.

Greenpeace activists protest in one of the construction sections of the Mayan train due to the environmental impact and destruction of the jungle caused by the project, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, March 28, 2022. Image taken with a drone. © Paola Chiomante / Reuters

“They wanted to stop us, to not have the work done, but since there is the support and backing of an entire people, that's why we were able to finish,” said the president, who has defended the Mayan Train alleging that it will bring an economic benefit to the peninsula. Mexican, favoring the development of around 397,000 people who live in the towns through which the train will pass.

Environmental hazard

With five sections under construction and an approximate cost of 28 billion dollars, López Obrador's emblematic project will seek to connect five of the most touristic states of the country's southern peninsula – Yucatán, Campeche, Quintana Roo, Chiapas and Tabasco -, although for Thousands of kilometers of biodiversity would have to be eradicated in one of the lungs of Latin America.

According to the Mexican Center for Environmental Law, the Mayan Train will affect around 23 protected natural areas in the area, in addition to deforesting more than 2,500 hectares of the jungle in the Yucatan Peninsula, one of the most important for environmental regulation, not only from the southeast, but from the entire country.

Map of the province of Yucatán, in Mexico, with the route of the Mayan Train, emblematic tourist work of President Andrés López Obrador © Gustavo Izús, Gabriela Vaz / AFP

In addition, the layout of the project has been changed on multiple occasions due to the complexity of the jungle territory in which there is a system of underground lagoons known as cenotes, which, in addition to being a natural treasure of the country, are responsible for supplying clean water to surrounding communities.

Critics say the Mayan Train threatens access to water in the region.

“We have no idea what is going to happen to our water, we should have done it in a sustainable way that also guaranteed structural resistance, and we are not doing it,” lamented environmental activist Cristina Nolasco.

Questions from indigenous people

Regarding the indigenous issue, groups originating from the region have denounced that the Mexican Government has been negligent regarding the right to autonomy and self-determination of the communities, also violating their environmental environment on which they are dependent to survive.

In 2019, the López Obrador Government promoted a popular consultation process for the native peoples of the region, implementing both informative and deliberative sessions, which was finally 'ratified' by the communities consulted in a peculiar closing, where the president asked for permission. to 'Mother Earth' to begin the construction of the devastating megaproject.

However, complaints from other communities did not wait, which were supported by the international eye, since the process was questioned by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Mexico, arguing that “they were not complied with.” international standards” in the consultations, pointing out the lack of information on negative impacts in the Government's sessions with indigenous communities.

FILE – Residents of the city of Mérida, in the state of Yucatán, participate in the consultation with indigenous communities about the Maya Train project, on December 15, 2019. © EFE / Cuauhtémoc Moreno

Inserted in the developmental logic, the Mayan Train will already be operating on December 16. A process that is locally understood as unstoppable and that, with the justification of future economic benefit, will have irreversible effects on Mexican biodiversity and its historical relationship with the communities in the region.

With Reuters and local media