President Andrés Manuel López Obrador inaugurated this Wednesday the first section of the El Cuchillo II aqueductin Nuevo León, a key work to guarantee water to 5.4 million inhabitants of the metropolitan area of ​​Monterrey.

The work, built in one year, includes the construction of an 89.89-kilometer pressure aqueduct, 16 structures to control transient phenomena using tanks and five air chambers, as well as five pumping plants.

The total cost of the work is 12,201 million pesosof which the federal government contributed 6,500 million pesos and the state government, 5,701 million pesos.

The aqueduct, which is 87.7 percent complete, will provide five cubic meters per second of water from the El Cuchillo damwhich has the capacity to supply the aqueducts The Knife I and The Knife II.

At the opening ceremony, President López Obrador highlighted the combined will of the federal and state governments, as well as ten companies of the entity with a social vision, united in this great project.

“It was decided that they had to be companies from Nuevo León, from Monterrey, because this work has a social dimension and is not just any work for any company,” said the man from Tabasco.

“It is not just the economic, financial goal, the utility, the lawful profit, but rather serving society, especially where one lives, the state where we were born, the city where we were born, so that is why the decision was correct.” decision”.

López Obrador also recognized the work of the hydraulic and civil engineering workers, as well as federal and state public servants who managed to complete the first part of the El Cuchillo II Aqueduct with their efforts.

“Democracy is also order, it is democratic order; If there is no order, there is no progress, that is why the work of the military engineers was extremely outstanding so that it was completed in a timely manner and on budget,” he added, referring that the work is carried out under the zero corruption policy.

The President also highlighted the importance of this project to guarantee water to the inhabitants of Monterrey, one of the cities with the greatest demographic growth in recent years.

“This work is essential to guarantee water for Monterreya city that is growing and that needs more water to meet the needs of its population,” he stated.

President López Obrador was accompanied at the opening ceremony by the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García Sepúlveda, and the Secretary of the Interior, Luisa María Alcalde Luján.

In addition, the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval González; the general director of the National Bank of Public Works and Services (Banobras), Jorge Mendoza Sánchez;, and the general director of Water and Drainage of Monterrey, Juan Ignacio Barragán Villarreal.

