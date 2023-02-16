Edomex.- The president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) inaugurated the Tonanitla Trailthe main access road to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA), that will reduce travel time from Mexico City.

This Thursday, February 16, AMLO led the inauguration ceremony of the new road at AIFA, accompanied by the governors of the Mexico state and Hidalgo, Alfredo del Mazo and Julio Menchacaas well as the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumand the Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation (SICT), Jorge Nuno Lara.

In his speech, the Mexican president said he was happy with the project and stressed that the new highway will allow reduce transfer times to AIFA dfrom the center of CDMX, in addition to contributing to the promotion of urban development in the Valley of Mexico.

“Today we are going to inaugurate a road to Tonanitla which is the expansion of a highway, the modernization of a section of highway to facilitate access to Felipe Ángeles airport (…) in addition to shortening times, this work also helps to guide the development of the Valley of Mexico to where it is most viable,” he said.

AMLO expressed his gratitude to Del Mazo and Menchaca for the collaboration of their governments to build the Tonanitla Road, as well as the workers who participated in the works.

Aerial view of Camino Tonanitla, main access to AIFA. Photo: YouTube Capture

He highlighted that the main access road to the Felipe Ángeles airport was built with a investment of 7 thousand 500 million pesos from federal coffers, so there will be no fees for users.

“I am very happy with this workadd that it is a public investment, it is not a toll highway, it is an investment of 7.5 billion pesos, the support that it means for many workers that we thank you for applying and finishing this work,” said López Obrador.

The new Camino a Tonanitla has a length of 15 kilometers and crosses the municipalities of Ecatepec, Tecámac, Tanonitla, Nextlalpan and Zumpangoin Edomex, and is intended as the main access to AIFA.

According to the SICT, the expansion of the highway consists of six works: The Iron Bridge, elevated viaduct, free junction to Tonanitla, free road to Tonanitla in its two sections and the junction from Tonanitla to AIFA.

After the speeches, AMLO and the rest of the officials cut the ribbon with which the new road is officially inaugurated, followed by the Mexican National Anthem performed by the Sedena war band.

