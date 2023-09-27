President Andrés Manuel López Obrador denounced this Wednesday that there is a “competition” between the presidential candidates from the United States to see who says “the most atrocities” against Mexico.

“As the elections in the United States come, There is a kind of competition to see who says the most outrageous things.who is more daring to threaten Mexico, to blame Mexico, with reckless trials, this is what is happening in the United States,” the president said in his morning press conference, in National Palace.

López Obrador referred to the Republican’s statements Vivek Ramaswamywho warned this week in an interview with Fox Business that he would invade Mexico if the government does not accept the Washington cooperation to combat the cartels that traffic fentanyl.

“It’s as if you had a neighbor with a dog that comes to your yard and keeps biting your family repeatedly. If they keep doing that, at some point you can take a gun and shoot that dog,” said the Tabasco native.

The proposal to use US troops to combat the Mexican cartels has also been made by candidates such as the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, who this Wednesday will debate in Florida with the other Republican presidential candidates, with the absence of former president Donald Trump.

“They speak without support because they think that this way they will gain sympathy, they compete among themselves to see who says the most extravagant nonsense about migration, fentanyl and about Mexico, but we should not take them seriously,” commented López Obrador.

The president asked not to “take these statements seriously” because “they are nonsense” and “politicking.”

Furthermore, he reiterated that his government will continue to denounce these candidates, pointing out that there are almost 40 million people of Mexican origin in the United States.

“That candidate of the Republican Party who says that he is going to invade Mexico, that no American of Mexican origin should vote for him because he who does not love his country does not love his mother, and thus, they are in error because in addition to the fact that he is very vulgar, it is very common to be making these threats,” he declared.

“Now there is an awakening of our Mexican countrymen,” he added.

Despite the controversies, the president insisted that there are “good relations” with the United States Government and seeks to “maintain them on very good terms” with President Joe Biden.