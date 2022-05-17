President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed this Tuesday that he hopes that by the end of the year the Subway Line 12 of Mexico City, whose collapse in a section left 26 people dead.

In his morning press conference at the National Palace, the president reiterated his administration’s full support for the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, whom he considered an honest and intelligent woman.

“It is a very important Metro Line that transports thousands of people daily, it is unfortunate, of course, what happened, the loss of human lives, but the victims, the families of the victims, are being cared for from the beginning, in a humanitarian way, it is being done by the city government,” said López Obrador.

The man from Tabasco explained that the construction companies involved committed themselves to the rehabilitation of the line 12without charging anything additional, “they are in charge of repairing the entire line”.

“I hope that by the end of the year it will be working,” the chief executive told the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

“Whoever has more information and has our support and endorsement, because we do not doubt the head of government, we have all our trust in her, she is a hard-working, intelligent and honest woman.”

Victims have been cared for. Sheinbaum

When taking the floor, Claudia Sheinbaum mentioned that the government of Mexico City has assisted the victims from the first moment and highlighted the reparation agreements with the Attorney General’s Office of the capital.

The capital president pointed out that the rehabilitation requires a very detailed study of each of the clearings of more than seven kilometers in the elevated part of Line 12 of the Metro.

And this study is going to take a while, but it is essential for the line to remain safe, said the UNAM scientist.

Sheinbaum pointed out that there has been collaboration from the companies and announced that in a month much more construction work will be seen on the site, in addition to the fact that work is being done on the underground section.