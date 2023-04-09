Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador it has not combated corruption in Mexico and, on the contrary, has allowed it to flourish and branch out more strongly, as occurred in the Mexican Food Security unit (Segalmex), an organization created under his mandate and which has represented the greatest mockery of Mexicans.

This was stated by the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortes Mendozawho demanded that AMLO stop protecting the former director of SegalmexIgnacio Ovalle, so that he can be arrested and prosecuted.

“López Obrador has never been interested in fighting corruption, everything has been a farce, he lied to the Mexicans, he lied to his supporters and he lied to the good people, who believed in his false promises,” he launched.

Segalmex, he said, is the federal agency that in 4 years has presented the greatest irregularities, 22 by the Ministry of Public Administration; 15 open investigation folders and deviations and irregularities for more than 15 billion pesos.

Which means that from 2019 to 2021, 18,804,656 pesos have been diverted or embezzled every day, 783,527 pesos every hour and 13,058 pesos every minute.

In addition, the government promised to achieve food self-sufficiency in 2021, but instead the import of grains increased to 17.7 billion dollars in 2022, a figure without historical precedent.

On the contrary, corruption is still on the rise. only in Segalmexa company created by this government, the deviations and frauds far exceed the most notable corruption scandal of the past six-year term, the Master Scam.

The National President of the BREAD regretted that the President of the Republic with total cynicism overlaps corrupt officials such as Ovalle, whom he defended last week simply because he has a good opinion of him, considering him “an honest man”, since he was his boss when López Obrador was director of the Institute Nacional Indigenista in Tabasco, and when expressly asked where he was, he indicated that he was in the Interior as coordinator of the National Institute for Federalism and Municipal Development.

Hence, the PAN leader demanded that the millionaire diversion and the corruption network in Segalmex not go unpunished, and demanded that those involved be put in jail, starting with the former director of the agency, who today enjoys presidential protection and of impunity in Segob.

“Once again it is evident that the government’s anti-corruption discourse is a pure story. As more time passes from this government, its corruption scandals continue to accumulate and there is not a single sentenced ”, concluded Marko Cortés.

Segalmex has been called the “Conasupo de la 4T”, because the López Obrador government merged Liconsa with Diconsa to guarantee a supposed social supply of basic basket products at subsidized prices in rural communities. These communities never received products or help, they were a pretext for millionaire resources to be diverted in their name.