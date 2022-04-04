Mexico.- The former presidential candidate Ricardo Anaya criticized that President AMLO uses the electoral reform to divert attention about other more serious problems, such as insecurity in Mexico.

In a new video published this Monday, April 4, 2022 on their social networks, Ricardo Anaya described Andrés Manuel López Obrador as a “distractor champion” and someone who “manipulates the national conversation”, because he talks about an electoral reform that does not even have the votes to manipulate the public conversation.

“Now has everyone talking about an electoral reform that is not even an initiative, that if it were, it wouldn’t have the votes to pass, and that it’s complete nonsense, but there you have everyone talking about it, do you know why? So that we do not talk about very serious problems such as the insecurity and violence“, he asserted Anaya on AMLO and electoral reform.

The PAN member recalled that in recent weeks there have been massacres in states such as Michoacán and Zacatecas, as well as murders of journalistsemphasizing that so far in AMLO’s six-year term they already add 110 thousand intentional homicides.

Ricardo Anaya compared that the war in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion has left around 1,100 civilians dead after a month, but the drug war in mexico take that same number of lives every 12 days. “It’s a real tragedy“, he commented.

For this reason, he criticized that President López Obrador, who should take care of solving the problem of violence, prefers to take care of how many people support him in the popular consultation of revocation of mandatewhich he referred to again as a “fraud”.

“The saddest thing is that whoever should be in charge of stopping this violence is busy seeing how many people go out to ask ‘to continue’ as president, in a so-called consultation that is actually a fraud. It is very clear that López Obrador does not care about your safety, he only cares about his popularity“, he opined.

In three points, the former PAN presidential candidate explained why insecurity has worsened in the country: first, because AMLO does not take the issue seriously and even makes fun of it; second, because the president does not understand the issue of insecurity and his strategy of “hugs not bullets” is useless; and third, because AMLO “washes his hands” instead of acting.

Lastly, he proposed four actions to deal with this problem: prevent with intelligence and focused actions, end impunity, profound reform of the justice system, as well as invest sufficient resources with accountability. “None of this is easy, and it takes time, but it is time to start doing it for real,” added Ricardo Anaya.