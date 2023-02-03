This Thursday, February 2, the federal government issued a decree presidential in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) so that the cargo service leave the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) and move to another airport.

With this, the closure of the AICM is established for the operations of the indicated air transport service to the public, giving the cargo companies 108 business days to make the change.

In the publication, they assure that the Benito Juárez Airport “is located in one of the areas with the highest population density in the country, considered one of the most important airports in Mexico, due to the number of people and cargo it transports annually, which is saturated to date”.

They ensure that saturation affects the airspace as well as the capacity of the terminal buildings, cargo operations affect the operating capacity of the terminal infrastructure, so in order to safeguard the safety of air operations, and the integrity of the users who use the AICM, it is necessary to transfer the cargo to the airport network available in the country.

According to the decree, the AICM will be closed “for the operations of concessionaires and permit holders that provide regular and non-regular national and international air transportation services to the public, exclusively for cargo.”

However, there is an exception for those who provide combined services, both passenger and cargo, as long as the cargo is transported on the same aircraft as the passengers.

They clarified that this decree is in force the day after its publication, that is, from February 3.

Within the transitory articles, in the second, they instruct the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications and Transport to carry out the necessary actions, in order to review and modify, where appropriate, the concessions of the service to the public of regular national air transport and not regular load.

Read more:

AFAC extends to 108 days term to move AICM cargo

AMLO criticizes the FAA for not giving Category 1 to the AICM: “it’s like the OAS”

Finally, they clarified that in the event that expenditures are generated due to this decree, they will have to be covered by compensated movements, in accordance with the applicable legal provisions, charged to the approved budget for the corresponding spending executors in the current fiscal year, and will not be additional resources will not be authorized in the current fiscal year nor in the subsequent ones.