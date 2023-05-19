The government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) promulgated the creation of the Mexican State Airlineswhich will be administered by the Army and will offer national, international and cargo flights.

The decree, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) this Thursday, May 18, “authorizes the constitution of a company with majority state participation, called Aerolínea del Estado Mexicano, grouped with the sector of the Ministry of National Defense (sedena)”.

The Army airline, which will be called Mexican Aviation, will offer public national and international air transport services for passengers, cargo, mail or a combination of these. It will also provide services under the modality of tourist package or transfer, charter and air taxi.

In addition, the decree establishes that the Sedena will carry out “all the necessary actions to promote, operate and provide the public service of national and international regular air transport of passengers, cargo, mail or a combination of these, on its own account or, through public or private persons.

The document establishes that the capital of the new airline will be variable and will consist of 1 million pesos, of which 990 thousand pesos will be contributed by the budget of the Sedenaand 10 thousand pesos for the National Army and Air Force Bank.

With 64 votes in favor, one abstention and no votes against, the Senate of the Republic approved on April 29 the creation of the Army airline, which will operate under the Mexicana de Aviación brand, the first airline founded in Mexico in 1921, and which went bankrupt in 2010.

In addition, the airline would use the Felipe Ángeles International Airport as its base of operations (AIFA), while the AMLO government continues with its plans to recover the category 1 in aviation safety of the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which it has lost since 2021.

The creation of Mexicana de Aviación occurs in the midst of criticism against the government of López Obrador for increasing the power of the Armed Forcesto which it has given tasks of public security, flagship works, immigration control and even the administration of customs and airports.

With information from EFE.